Aviva PLC Purchases 7,865 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aviva PLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of IQVIA worth $53,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

