Aviva PLC Sells 14,455 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.47% of Equifax worth $110,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Equifax by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $166.35. 12,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,267. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

