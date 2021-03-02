Aviva PLC Sells 24,159 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $96,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.04. 39,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.