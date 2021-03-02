Aviva PLC Sells 3,886 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $55,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.04. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,614. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $709.62 and a 200 day moving average of $738.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.