AXA’s (AXAHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 71,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,105. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

