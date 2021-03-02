Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0615 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $323,558.16 and $64,608.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01022741 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

