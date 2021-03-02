Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

