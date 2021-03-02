Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

AXON stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 814,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

