B. Riley Lowers Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Neutral

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 125,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,273 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

