Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.26

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.26 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 271.70 ($3.55). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 268.30 ($3.51), with a volume of 749,425 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511 ($6.68).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.26.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.