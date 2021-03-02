Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,792,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,549,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.87 million, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,094 shares of company stock worth $133,500. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

