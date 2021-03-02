BAE Systems’ (BAESY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 67,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,011. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

