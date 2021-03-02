BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.97. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 37,362 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

