BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $31.83.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
