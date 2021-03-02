BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

