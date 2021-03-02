Baidu (BIDU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

2/22/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $324.00.

2/18/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

2/8/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $183.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIDU stock opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Baidu Inc alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.