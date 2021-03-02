Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 73,984 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.76% of NVIDIA worth $2,450,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $8.49 on Tuesday, hitting $545.18. 145,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

