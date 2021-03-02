Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 249,377 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 12.41% of Chegg worth $1,444,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $97.65. 20,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,801. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -495.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,042 shares of company stock valued at $42,405,155. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

