Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 75,642 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 3.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.70% of Shopify worth $6,480,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify stock traded down $47.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,262.55. 30,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,995. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,093.85. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.92 billion, a PE ratio of 834.36, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

