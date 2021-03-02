Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.09 Billion Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.12% of KE worth $1,085,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,685. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

