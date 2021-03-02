Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.61% of salesforce.com worth $1,249,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,422,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.57. The company had a trading volume of 208,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,713. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

