Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.12% of NovoCure worth $1,429,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 791.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $149.91. 8,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 802.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.