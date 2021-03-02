Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.54 Billion Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.98% of Atlassian worth $1,538,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,074. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

