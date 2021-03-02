Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.77 Billion Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,869,964 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 388,431 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.71% of SEA worth $1,765,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,382.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.61. The stock had a trading volume of 219,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,022. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

