Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $2.43 Billion Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.46% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,425,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.40. 96,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,130. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,293 shares of company stock worth $72,753,368 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

