Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.72% of Cloudflare worth $2,269,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.17 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

