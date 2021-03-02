Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348,144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.29% of Alphabet worth $3,474,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $6.51 on Tuesday, reaching $2,075.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,961.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,726.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

