Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 17,086,635 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 236.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 1.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.14% of Moderna worth $2,539,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,748,806.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,553,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,693,389.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,995,015 shares of company stock valued at $617,163,617. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $8.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

