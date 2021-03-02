Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,812,638 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.66% of BeiGene worth $1,097,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BeiGene by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 155,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,838. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average is $287.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.25.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.