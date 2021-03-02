Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 37,498 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,069,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.93% of Alibaba Group worth $5,834,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 214,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,240. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.17. The company has a market capitalization of $644.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.