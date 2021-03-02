Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,157,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.39% of Facebook worth $3,047,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $263.47. 344,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock valued at $371,676,347. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.