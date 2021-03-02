Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 276,302 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,792,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,302 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.36% of Ferrari worth $2,721,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Ferrari by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.72. 2,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,640. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

