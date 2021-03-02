Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 56,300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,016,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.03 and its 200-day moving average is $465.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

