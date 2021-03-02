Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $257.68 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $37.11 or 0.00076056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $257.68 million and $102.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00492463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.

