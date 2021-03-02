Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of Ball worth $188,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

