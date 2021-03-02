Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

