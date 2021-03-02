Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,354.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $29,354.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00491463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00075800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,217 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

