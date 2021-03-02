Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 29,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,889. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

