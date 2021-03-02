Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

