Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723,570 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $176,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

