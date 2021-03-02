Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,774 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $112,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 339,459 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 47.5% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 689,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 101,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 36.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 1,386,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,393,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $306.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.