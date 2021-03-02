Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 242,225 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $145,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

