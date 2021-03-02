Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 254,912 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Amcor worth $145,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 639,209 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

