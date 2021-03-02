Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Genuine Parts worth $177,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 125.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

GPC stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $109.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

