Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 84,523 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Varian Medical Systems worth $162,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAR opened at $175.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

