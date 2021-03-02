Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,779 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Cree worth $145,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Cree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,059 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.