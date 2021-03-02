Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $160.74 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.38% of Diodes worth $160,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Diodes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Diodes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diodes by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,744 shares of company stock worth $13,908,688. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of DIOD opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $84.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

