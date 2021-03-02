Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $163.07 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of LKQ worth $163,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 129,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 58,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 840,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

