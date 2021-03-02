Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $180.38 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of AvalonBay Communities worth $180,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $218.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

