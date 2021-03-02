Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,167,968 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,587,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,167,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.02% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $166,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 62,454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 696.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.