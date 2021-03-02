Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 167,656 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of ViacomCBS worth $156,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

